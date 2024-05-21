With a new modular plant in Shawnee, Johnson County is now home to a breakthrough in renewable energy solutions.

In March, Archaea Energy launched its Archaea Modular Design renewable natural gas plant, a facility that turns landfill gas into renewable energy.

Located next to the Johnson County landfill, the facility is the largest modular building of its kind in the U.S., meaning it can be built quicker and go online faster than custom-made plants of the past.

Mary Beverly, environmental division director for Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, said the plant is an innovative proof of concept that Johnson County environmental officials like herself are thrilled to see.

“The way they collect the gas and reuse it is an innovation and, of course, contributes to our sustainability model for the county,” Beverly said.

Landfill gas must be collected and controlled anyway

Existing regulations under the Clean Air Act require landfills of a certain size to install and operate a gas collection and control system, according to the United States Environment Protection Agency.

Prior to the modular facility going online, the plant was burning off gas from the Johnson County landfill through methane flares, which caused some people in the area to worry.

Turning the gas into renewable energy is more in line with the goals the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment wants to achieve, Beverly said.

“It’s just a great thing for the landfill to be doing because they have to capture the gas anyway,” she said. “The model that they had before this was to flare off the gas, which basically is they collect the gas and it gets destroyed in the flare. That’s not renewable. That’s just destroying … We want to be able to capture that gas.”

A modular plant is a quicker and more efficient build

A typical, custom-built facility takes longer to build because it’s a permanent structure built specifically for the property.

Because a modular facility is built on skids with interchangeable parts, using prefabricated building plans, the construction process is expedited without sacrificing safety, stated Cesar Rodriguez, a spokesperson for bp, Archaea Energy’s parent company, in an email.



“The Archaea Modular Design allows for these projects to be completed safely, quickly, and efficiently providing benefits for the community, the landfill, and Archaea,” he stated.

The plant is owned by Archaea and managed by Waste Management, who owns the Johnson County landfill.

Because of its bigger size, the modular plant in Shawnee can produce 9,600 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute, or enough to power 38,000 homes annually, according to calculations by the EPA.

The plant is the second modular facility for Archaea Energy. The first plant, located in Medora, Indiana, went online in October 2023.

The plant is ‘exciting’ for Johnson County

Promoting renewable energy, Beverly said it’s exciting that Shawnee is host to such a large example of sustainability.

“A sustainable model like this that can be duplicated is certainly what we’d want to see all across the country,” Beverly said. “It’s just absolutely exciting. It connects to everything that we’re trying to do in the county, so we love to see this be duplicated in every way possible.”

More Johnson County landfill news: Johnson County weighs options as landfill nears capacity — ‘Alarm bells are ringing’