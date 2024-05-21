The former Lackman Library in Lenexa is likely to be sold to a local construction company, pending a 60-day inspection period.

The Johnson County Library Board earlier this month approved the sale of the library at 15345 W. 87th St. Parkway for $2.05 million to XEC Holding LLC, an affiliate of Newkirk Novak Construction Partners of Lenexa. The building is being sold “as-is.”

Proceeds of the sale will be held for future capital improvement projects in the county library system, including the replacement of Corinth Library in Prairie Village.

Library use ceased in the building in 2019, when the new library was opened at Lenexa City Center. It has had a few other temporary uses since then.

Newkirk Novak representatives said the company’s owner, Lynn Newkirk, said the company is not yet ready to share details of its plans for the former library.

The county commission must first ratify the sale. It will be on next Thursday’s agenda.

