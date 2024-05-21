Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 1 – Chalking

Maintaining the exterior appearance of your home isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about ensuring durability and protection against the elements. One of the common issues homeowners face is chalking. In Kansas City, where weather conditions can vary greatly, understanding and addressing chalking is crucial for a lasting and vibrant exterior.

What is chalking?

Chalking occurs when the paint surface becomes powdery and loses its integrity due to prolonged exposure to sunlight and other environmental factors. This is often seen as a white, chalky residue on the painted surface, which can be easily wiped off with your fingers.

Why does chalking happen?

Chalking is usually a sign that the paint was not of the highest grade or has reached the end of its lifespan. The sun’s UV rays break down the paint’s binder, leading to the formation of a powdery substance on the surface. Over time, this degradation compromises the protective qualities of the paint, making your home more vulnerable to the elements.

How can I check if My home is chalking?

To check if your home is experiencing chalking, simply rub your hand on the painted surface of your exterior siding. If your hand comes away with a white, chalky residue, it’s a clear sign that your paint is chalking and needs attention.

Signs that it’s time to repaint

When you notice chalking, it’s a clear indication that your exterior paint is significantly degraded. This means it’s time to consider repainting. Ignoring chalking can lead to further issues, such as:

Compromised Caulking: If your paint is chalking, there’s a good chance your caulking is also deteriorating. Caulking, along with paint, is your home’s primary defense against moisture entry and wood rot. Degraded caulking can allow water to seep into the structure, causing significant damage over time.

Moisture Damage: Chalking paint loses its ability to repel water effectively. This can lead to moisture being absorbed by the wood, resulting in swelling, warping, and ultimately, rot.

How to address chalking



To combat chalking and ensure a durable finish, Mission Painting recommends the following steps:

Surface Preparation: Proper preparation is key. This includes thoroughly cleaning the surface to remove all chalky residue and ensuring any damaged or deteriorated caulking is replaced.

High-Quality Paints: Use UV-resistant, high-quality acrylic latex paints that are designed to withstand harsh sunlight and other environmental factors. These paints maintain their color and integrity longer, reducing the likelihood of chalking.

Expert Application: Professional application techniques ensure that the paint adheres properly and provides a consistent, protective layer.

Mission Painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we specialize in addressing common exterior painting issues like chalking with tailored solutions that ensure a beautiful and durable finish. Our expertise extends beyond just applying paint; we’re committed to helping you make the best choices for your home’s durability and beauty.

Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll discuss other signs that it’s time to paint your exterior and how to address them.