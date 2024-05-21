A national coffee chain plans to expand its Johnson County presence this year.

In the midst of working toward a new location in Merriam, Starbucks plans to open another new Johnson County location in Overland Park.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the Post the new Starbucks location aims to open in Overland Park this winter.

Starbucks will operate at 75th Street and Frontage Road

Starbucks plans to open a new space just off West 75th Street, near Quest Diagnostics and across the street from AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

It will operate as part of the redeveloped Georgetown Plaza project.

Led by Kansas City-based Drake Development, the project entails both office and commercial spaces.

Starbucks already has roughly 50 JoCo locations

Between stand-alone stores and those within grocery stores and other venues, the Washington-based chain operates roughly 50 Starbucks coffee shops across Johnson County as is.

The Georgetown Plaza location would also serve as the sixth Starbucks in Overland Park.

“We’re excited to provide our partners with an exciting modern workspace and look forward to welcoming our Overland Park customers to our new location in early winter,” the company said in a statement.

Another Starbucks is in the works nearby

The company also plans to open a new store at the Merriam Grand Station project — another Drake Development project off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

Starbucks is one of several food and drink tenants planned for the development — joining Mediterranean chain CAVA, “New American” restaurant and brewery 30hop, and breakfast eatery HomeGrown.

Construction is currently underway on Merriam Grand Station, with developers expecting it to finish by 2026.

