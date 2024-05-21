fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Starbucks planning new location at Overland Park’s redeveloping Georgetown Plaza

Photo credit Shutterstock.

A national coffee chain plans to expand its Johnson County presence this year.

In the midst of working toward a new location in Merriam, Starbucks plans to open another new Johnson County location in Overland Park.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the Post the new Starbucks location aims to open in Overland Park this winter.

Starbucks will operate at 75th Street and Frontage Road

  • Starbucks plans to open a new space just off West 75th Street, near Quest Diagnostics and across the street from AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
  • It will operate as part of the redeveloped Georgetown Plaza project.
  • Led by Kansas City-based Drake Development, the project entails both office and commercial spaces.
Georgetown Plaza redevelopment
Georgetown Plaza is at 75th Street and the frontage road at I-35. File photo.

Starbucks already has roughly 50 JoCo locations

  • Between stand-alone stores and those within grocery stores and other venues, the Washington-based chain operates roughly 50 Starbucks coffee shops across Johnson County as is.
  • The Georgetown Plaza location would also serve as the sixth Starbucks in Overland Park.
  • “We’re excited to provide our partners with an exciting modern workspace and look forward to welcoming our Overland Park customers to our new location in early winter,” the company said in a statement.

Another Starbucks is in the works nearby

  • The company also plans to open a new store at the Merriam Grand Station project — another Drake Development project off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.
  • Starbucks is one of several food and drink tenants planned for the development — joining Mediterranean chain CAVA, “New American” restaurant and brewery 30hop, and breakfast eatery HomeGrown.
  • Construction is currently underway on Merriam Grand Station, with developers expecting it to finish by 2026.

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

