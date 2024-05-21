May 23, 2024 — May 10, 2024

Kansas City, Kansas

Zoe Dean Debaldo, 16, lived in Kansas City, Kansas. Zoe Dean Debaldo was guided into heaven by her Guardian Angels on May 10, 2024. Church services will be held at The Cathedral of Saint Peter the Apostle on May 21st, 2024, with a memorial mass at 10 am. Zoe Dean Debaldo was born on May 23, 2007, in Overland Park, Kansas. Zoe attended Wyandotte High School till 2023. Zoe loved spending as much time as possible with her family, friends, and loved ones. Zoe spent her free time taking selfies, drawing, and working on art projects, and her favorite subject was Science. She enjoyed everything about her life; she was studying to be a nurse to care for others. Zoe touched many hearts in her short life. Her uplifting spirit would brighten any room and any mood. She also enjoyed working on fashion and cosmetics and designing the next great trend.

Zoe left behind many families and friends. She is survived by her father Jose Espinoza, mother Felicia Espinoza, brothers Jose, Julian Espinoza, and Jesse Oieda. She will always be remembered by many other extended family members and friends.

Spanish-

No te detengas en mi tumba a llorar. No estoy dormida. No estoy allá. Soy de miles de vientos el silbido, de diamante en la nieve soy el Brillo, sobre el grano maduro soy el sol, la lluvia suave del otoño soy.

Cuando en la quietud de la mañana estás despierto soy de despegue el impulse muy ligero de silenciosos pájaros en vuelo circular. De la Estrella en la noche soy el tenue brillar. En mi tumba no pares para llorar asi, alli no estoy, no me mori.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.