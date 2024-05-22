Clyde Frank DeWitt,III

September 27, 1948 — March 23, 2024

Las Vegas

Son of the late Clyde F. DeWitt, Jr., and Florence DeWitt of Leawood, Clyde III has lost his battle to metastatic cancer. A resident of Las Vegas, Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Lee Williams, along with her son Rhuben, daughter in love, Megan and the light of his life granddaughter, Camden. He is survived by his close-knit family, sister Diane Dryer of Blue Springs, and brothers John of Kansas City and Andy of Mission, as well as his numerous nephews, nieces, and their offspring.

Clyde’s family has lived in the Kansas City area since 1970, although Clyde then moved from hometown Chicago to Houston. There, he attended law and graduate school at U of H. He went on to an impressive, seven years of service as an assistant district attorney in Houston. After that, he spent over four decades in Houston, Los Angeles and, finally, Las Vegas as a nationally recognized and awarded champion of free speech in courtrooms from coast to coast.

Clyde will be cremated and his ashes interred in Kansas City with his parents. Clyde was able to be an organ donor, giving life to others through his death.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

GFWC Nevada Organ Donation Education Program

3301 Calle de el Cortez

Las Vegas, Nevada 89102

This program will educate the community about the benefits of organ donation.

