Half the field of eight at the Kansas Class 6A state softball championship, which starts Thursday in Lawrence, is made up of Johnson County schools.

But the biggest surprise is clearly Olathe South, the field’s No. 8 seed.

The Falcons are entering the state tournament with a .500 record, 14-14 overall, having reached that mark just last week with a 5-0 win over the heavily favored Olathe North Eagles in the regional final.

That came after a lackluster start to the season that saw Olathe South go winless in their first seven games.

“Our record, yes, it’s not the best,” said Falcons coach Katie Burkhardt, who has six freshmen among her nine in the starting lineup. “But, honestly, they’re so much better than that record. Our bumps and bruises that we’ve taken along the way have just been (due to) their lack of experience playing against older girls.”

The other Johnson County squads joining the Falcons at the 6A state championship this week are Olathe Northwest (20-4), Blue Valley (17-11) and Blue Valley West (22-6).

The championship will be held at Arrocha Ball Park on the campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence on Thursday and Friday.

A whirlwind season for Olathe South’s coach

Given that Burkhardt became a mother on March 1— two weeks before her due date and during the same week as the Falcons’ tryouts for the spring season — it would have been easy to assume she’d take a maternity leave.

But Burkhardt thought otherwise.

“I made the decision quickly that I wasn’t going to step away because (of) what the season entailed, which was a lot of freshmen,” said Burkhardt. “I had a freshmen class of 17 girls come into the program this year. I knew that this year was huge in keeping our culture and maintaining it.”

Two seniors lead a young Olathe South squad

The Falcons have only two seniors — pitcher Riley Braden and outfielder Addi Lutz. But Braden has been the only senior on the field from the start of the season because Lutz was still recovering from a right knee injury suffered last October.

Braden admitted apprehension with the number of newcomers on the squad.

“I wasn’t expecting us to be fantastic from the beginning, so it’s really impressive that we made it to state,” said Braden, who pitched a three-hit complete game in the regional final with 10 strikeouts.

Lutz wasn’t cleared to play until May 7, the day the Falcons faced Olathe East for Senior Day, and made an immediate impact in her return as the starting rightfielder.

In her first at-bat, Lutz doubled off the wall in left-center and later added another RBI double to seal the Falcons’ 15-0 victory.

“I’m telling you every single person that was at that game had goosebumps,” said Burkhardt.

Even while Lutz was rehabbing her knee with hopes of contributing before the end of the season, Burkhardt believes she inspired the freshmen.

“I think they (the freshmen) fed off the senior leadership,” said Burkhardt. “Seeing that, ‘Oh, we have a senior that’s out on an ACL injury, might not even get to play this season and she believes. She’s showing up every day.’”

Lessons from an earlier loss

Despite a 12-6 loss to Olathe Northwest in the season opener in late March, Braden said she saw a ray of light despite four errors committed by the Falcons in the game.

Northwest enters the state tournament with Bre Severino in the circle, arguably one of the best pitchers in the state and bound for Ball State University next year.

“We were all hyping up Bre Severino because she’s an outstanding player and they (the Falcon freshmen) came ready to go,” said Braden, who will pitch for Rockhurst University next year.

The Falcons outhit the Northwest, 8-7, in that game season-opening game nearly two months ago.

From there, Braden said she saw the younger players mature on the field.

“Their mentality is really good,” said Braden. “I think we struggled a little bit with the mental aspects and they really got over it.”

The Falcons open against top-seeded Derby (24-4), 3 p.m., Thursday.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Olathe Northwest plays seven seed Blue Valley earlier Thursday at 11 a.m. And third-seeded Blue Valley west plays six seed Washburn Rural at 1 p.m.