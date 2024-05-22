Woman injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Johnson County

A Baldwin City woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday evening in Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35, roughly a quarter mile south of the College Boulevard overpass.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, at 6:59 p.m., a tractor-trailer was driving slowly in the right lane when a 2010 Honda Civic rear-ended it.

The Honda rolled onto its roof, trapping the driver inside.

Debris from the rolling Civic struck a 2014 Subaru Forester.

Firefighters from Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe all responded to the crash scene and worked for about 15 minutes to safely extricate the woman from the overturned Honda.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the woman to an area hospital.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt when firefighters arrived.

The Highway Patrol has identified the woman as a 34-year-old from Baldwin City, Kansas.

The crash log says she suffered a “suspected serious injury.”

No other injuries were reported.

Tow trucks removed the damaged tractor-trailer and the Honda from the Interstate.

Three right lanes of the Interstate were closed until just after 8 p.m.