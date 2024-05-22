fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Woman injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Johnson County

Share this story:

Traffic builds up on southbound I-35 near the College Boulevard exit after a crash Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Baldwin City woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday evening in Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35, roughly a quarter mile south of the College Boulevard overpass.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, at 6:59 p.m., a tractor-trailer was driving slowly in the right lane when a 2010 Honda Civic rear-ended it.

The Honda rolled onto its roof, trapping the driver inside.

Debris from the rolling Civic struck a 2014 Subaru Forester.

Firefighters from Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe all responded to the crash scene and worked for about 15 minutes to safely extricate the woman from the overturned Honda.

Looking south on I-35 towards the crash scene. The tractor-trailer involved in the crash can be seen on the shoulder of the highway to the right. The Honda Civic involved in the crash that was overturned is not visible from this angle. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the woman to an area hospital.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt when firefighters arrived.

The Highway Patrol has identified the woman as a 34-year-old from Baldwin City, Kansas.

The crash log says she suffered a “suspected serious injury.”

No other injuries were reported.

Tow trucks removed the damaged tractor-trailer and the Honda from the Interstate.

Three right lanes of the Interstate were closed until just after 8 p.m.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
2 tornadoes touched down in JoCo on Sunday. Why didn’t sirens go off?
Next article
A message from Mr Handyman: Summer home maintenance tips from Mr. Handyman (plus a coupon!)

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO