A message from Mr Handyman: Summer home maintenance tips from Mr. Handyman (plus a coupon!)

Olathe, KS – Scott Fuhrmann, owner of Mr. Handyman of Olathe-Gardner, shares some important maintenance tasks to help keep the interior of your home cool this summer, and the exterior of your home in good condition.

“Summer is a season for spending more time outside, so property maintenance and exterior repairs become more important. Power washing your deck, fence, siding, and children’s play equipment will remove dirt, mold and grime, enhancing the beauty and life of these structures. This is also an ideal time to replace any rotten or broken boards and posts, prior to restaining. As experienced power washers, carpenters and painters, we know how to avoid common damage from the use of these powerful power tools, and can safely and securely make needed repairs, with all results guaranteed.”

Scott added, “Inside the home, change the direction of your ceiling fans to counterclockwise, pushing the air downward for a cool breeze. Honeycomb weave window blinds and heat-reflecting light-colored curtains can help reflect sunlight. Adding window awnings outside will create shade and keep rooms cool while maintaining a great view.”

All too often these days we see and hear horror stories about shady contractors; some take large deposits, and you never hear from them again. If they do show up, they perform shoddy work or leave messes behind. When deciding on who to hire for work around your home, consider these tips:

Look at their Google reviews and ratings. How many reviews do they have, what is their score, and read the comments.

Are they fully insured, and do they have a workmanship guarantee? If working inside your home, are they background-checked?

Does this appear to be a legitimate, reputable business, or some guy in an unmarked truck?

As with most products or services, the lowest price is not always the best value. Choose a service provider that you can trust to be professional, fair and honest.

Mr. Handyman is a one-call solution for all these home maintenance solutions, and more. Their team is background checked, fully insured, and each service professional has over 15 years of skilled trade experience. Backed by their Done Right Promise, residents across Johnson County trust Mr. Handyman for a wide range of home and business maintenance and repair needs. They have a 4.9 Google rating and in 2023 won Best Handyman of Johnson County from our readers.

For more information about Mr. Handyman, visit https://www.mrhandyman.com or call 913.286.4476