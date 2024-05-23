Bill R. Snyder

August 18, 1926 — May 17, 2024

Lenexa, KS

Billy Ray Snyder, 97, of Lenexa, KS went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Bill was born on August 18, 1926 to Carl and Lillie Snyder in Carthage, Missouri. He grew up with his 3 brothers in Carthage and the surrounding area until he was drafted out of high school into the army in 1944. Growing up, he and his brothers bragged about the fact that there were no girls in his family, which they were all very proud of. Bill and his brothers have all been fond of telling “Snyder stories” over the years about their antics growing up in a house full of boys.

While he was overseas his parents moved from Carthage to construct the Kansas City Nazarene District center in Overland Park, so he finished high school at what is now Shawnee Mission North. After high school he attended Bethany Nazarene College where he met Marion while they were in line for college registration. Theirs was a whirl-wind courtship and they were married 6 months later, on a snowy March 6th, 1948.

Bill and Marion moved to Kansas City in order for him to attend Cleveland Chiropractic College, but the arrival of baby Donna caused him to put his education on hold, to which he was never able to afford to return. The Lord had different plans for Bill’s life, and he began working at Nazarene Publishing House. That was the beginning of 37 years of printing Nazarene literature for the Church of the Nazarene, a job which he felt was more than just a job, but a ministry.

Bill deeply loved God, Marion, his beautiful wife for 76 years, family and church in that order. He and Marion had three children, Donna, Greg and Debbie. His family has grown to 51, with 9 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Bill and Marion raised their children at Central Church of the Nazarene where he served on the board and was Sunday School superintendent for 25 years and until recent years, sang in the choir. He was a dedicated layman who was there with his family every time the church doors were open. In fact, he was the one who turned out the lights and locked the doors after every service for many years. It wasn’t his job; he was just there visiting until the last person left the building!

Bill was also very involved in district leadership and spent many years on the Kansas City district Board of Christian Life. Sunday School contests and Nazarene Night at the Royals were always among his responsibilities. Nazarene Layman’s League was a highlight every fall and he and Marion worked diligently to make that weekend a fun district function.

Summers always included a 2-week family camping trip, which we all looked forward to. As we traveled home from our trip in our car, plans were always begun for the following summer. Spending quality time with 5 in a tent and fishing and hiking were Bill’s happy times with his kids.

Bill especially loved playing golf on Saturdays with his brother, Carl, and during the week on the Nazarene Golf League. Twice a year the four brothers and their wives spent a week in Branson or Bella Vista playing golf and enjoying each other’s company. The Snyder boys continued their special tight bond throughout the years.

Bill will be deeply missed by his family, but we know that he has seen the face of Jesus and is waiting for us all to join him someday.

Visitation

Saturday, May 25, 2024

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Central Church of the Nazarene

12600 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215

Funeral Service

Saturday, May 25, 2024

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Central Church of the Nazerene

12600 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66215

