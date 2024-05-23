Bridge to Fit: 3 big takeaways from losing 20+ lbs of fat at 67

If you are struggling to make progress on your health and fitness goals or are struggling to get started, make sure you read this entire article. My hope is that it inspires you to take action today and/or stay consistent in the gym, so you can experience the life changing benefits of improving your health and fitness.

Last year, Barb came to BridgeFit Personal Training looking to lose weight, build strength, and increase energy without banging up her body in the process. Her number one goal was to specifically lose 15 lbs before she went on her dream vacation, which she was taking to celebrate retiring.

Click here for more information on BridgeFit Personal Training

Long story short, she did it! She lost 20 lbs and gained 5 lbs of muscle before her vacation, even with a hectic work schedule (she had to travel at times) and being a Super Grandma. She made a lot of progress in other areas too.

Barb’s top 5 big wins

I can wear clothes that I haven’t been able to wear in 20 years.

It’s the first time in a long time I didn’t feel stressed about getting a swimsuit.

My doctor said, “What did you do? Your blood pressure looks great!”

I have more energy for grandkids.

My friends are noticing a change in how I look.

Here’s what she said about working with BridgeFit Personal Training

“This is the most positive experience I have ever had at a gym in over 40 years of fitness. The training is superb and the community welcoming. At BridgeFit I have lost over 20 lbs, gained muscle and have more energy at 67 than I have had for decades. I tried every diet over the last 4 decades and now truly understand how to stay fit and feel great! When I joined last Fall, I told Dustin that I wanted to be able to keep up with my four grandkids and I now can!”

If you are ready to take action today click here for TWO WEEKS FREE WEEKS OF PERSONAL TRAINING (Only 5 Spots Available)

Barb’s 3 biggest takeaways from losing 20 lbs at 67

Focus more on the plan than the number on the scale. If you have any issues sticking to the plan its nice to have a coach that helps you stay on track and checkin in on you..

You CAN lose weight after 40.

Fitness is so much more than weight loss.

At BridgeFit, we look at everyone as an individual. So the way Barb reached her goals may not be the way you do it. I hope reading this inspires you to take action so you can benefit from one or more of the big benefits of improving your health and fitness: living longer, decreasing health risks, and never letting your body get in the way of what you want and love to do.

If you are ready to take action today click here for TWO WEEKS FREE WEEKS OF PERSONAL TRAINING (Only 5 Spots Available)

The 40 Strong Program is made for adults 40+ looking to:

Lose fat

Build muscle

Build strength

Get rid of aches and pains

Increase energy levels

Tone

Improve flexibility

Improve cardiovascular fitness

This includes:

Personal Training Sessions to implement your personalized program that meets you where you are at

Metabolic Conditioning Classes to increase energy and improve cardiovascular fitness

Personal Accountability and Support Coach for any roadblocks that might pop up in your journey and to make sure you stay on track

Personalized plan inside and outside the gym for you to be able have long term sustainable success

Flexible scheduling that makes getting your workouts in easy

If you are ready to take action today click here for TWO WEEKS FREE WEEKS OF PERSONAL TRAINING (Only 5 Spots Available)

No matter what. I hope this inspires you to take action today. If there is anything we can do to help feel free to reach out to me personally at dustin@bridgefit.co. I would love to help.