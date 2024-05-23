September 21, 1953 – May 15, 2024

Frederick “Rick” Armour Russell, 70, of Olathe Kansas passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 15, 2024.

Rick was born September 21, 1953 in Iola Kansas to Herk and Ann Russell.

Rick grew up and attended school in Iola Kansas, graduating from Iola High School in 1971. He went on to earn a bachelor‘s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Kansas in 1975 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1983.

In 1986 Rick went to work for Peterson Manufacturing in Grandview Missouri. He spent 21 years at Peterson in the Accessory Lighting Division, and during his time with them, he became an Associate member of the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers and began attending industry conventions. In 2007 Rick joined Carry-On Trailers in Lavonia Georgia and was named Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. He was elected to the NATM Board of Directors for 2 terms, and he chaired the Government Affairs Committee. Rick also supported the NATM Political Action Committee and served on the PAC Board. He attended Regulatory Roundup in Washington D.C. and hosted legislative plant tours at several of Carry-On’s manufacturing plants. Capping his work with NATM, Rick received the 2018 Outstanding Member Award. He retired from Carry-On Trailers in 2018.

For all of the gratification Rick felt for his work and accomplishments, he loved his family the most. He was quietly selfless, and a steadfast, bold protector of those he loved. His children and grandchildren filled his heart with pride, brought him daily joy, and were the realization of his life well-lived.

Rick is survived by Rachel, his wife, of 25 years; daughter Rebecca Herdman and husband, Eric; daughter Shelly Ballesteros and husband, Bobby; daughter Sarah Fouche and husband, Al; grandchildren Dallas Ballesteros, Chloe Herdman, Sophie Fouche, Matthew Herdman, and Isaiah Ballesteros; and niece and nephews Libby Hineman, S.K. Alexander, Harker Russell and Ben Russell. Rick is also survived by his sister Pam Alexander and husband, Ken, of Topeka Kansas and his brother Herk Russell and wife, Margie, of Andover Kansas.

A celebration of life will be held June 12, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee Kansas. 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203.

