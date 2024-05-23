James “Jimmy” D. Gonzales

February 1st, 1959 – May 11th, 2024

James D. Gonzales, (Jimmy), 65, of Merriam, Kansas passed away in hospice care on May 11, 2024. He was born on February 1, 1959, to the late James T. Gonzales, and Anita H. Gonzales. Jimmy is survived by his four siblings; Frank, John, Rhonda, and Susanna, and his daughter Rachelle Yeamans and grandson Braddix. Jimmy was terribly proud of both his daughter and grandson and regretted the fact he was not able to see them more often.

Jimmy was a kind man with a huge heart, a kind soul, and a generous personality who loved his family dearly. In his early years, he loved camping out, boating, fishing, and following his hometown KC Chiefs. In his later years, he liked visiting the casino and playing slots to pass the time. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements are private as per Jimmy’s request.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.