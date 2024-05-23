Olathe approves drive-thru Caribou Coffee plans in Asbury Centre

Caribou Coffee is allowed build a drive-thru coffee shop in the Asbury Centre near 159th Street and Brentwood.

The Olathe City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve the required rezoning and associated preliminary site development plan for the coffee shop.

Previously, the Olathe Planning Commission had also recommended approval. However, city planning staff had recommended applying land-use restrictions that would have prohibited a drive-thru or carryout restaurant from operating at this site, which would have barred Caribou.

Ultimately, both the planning commission and city council decided to allow Caribou Coffee to operate at the site, but both bodies did agree to prohibit a similar use from moving into a second planned commercial building nearby.

Caribou Coffee wants a new drive-thru shop

Caribou Coffee will build a 650-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop with an outdoor patio.

Currently, the coffee chain has locations in Overland Park, Mission and Merriam.

A second 4,500-square-foot building is proposed on the property in the Asbury Centre too.

The exact use for the second building is unclear, but it would most likely be for some kind of smaller-scale neighborhood commercial business, like a bank, boutique, salon, small doctor’s office or childcare center.

The city council worried restrictions will hamper development

Olathe planning staff supported rezoning the property to the city’s Neighborhood Center (C-1) designation. However, staff did also recommend a restriction that would expressly prohibit fast food or carryout restaurants from operating on the property.

Such an action — which neither the planning commission nor the city council supported — effectively would have stopped Caribou from operating at this particular location at all and would have required rejection of the site plan.

Not only did the city council decide against placing the land-use restriction on the first lot on the property, but councilmembers also worried a similar recommended restriction on the second lot in the development would make it impossible to develop.

“I’m skeptical that anybody would want to move into Lot 2 as it exists with that restriction,” said Councilmember Matt Schoonover. Councilmember LeEtta Felter echoed similar concerns.

Still, the city council adopted the rezoning and site development plan, including the restrictions on the second lot that would prohibit a future fast food or carryout-based restaurant to move in.

Next steps:

In the future, Olathe will require a final site development plan for Caribou.

Plus, before the second proposed building can be constructed, a more detailed site development plan revision will be required.

