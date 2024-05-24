Memorial Day arrives this weekend, the unofficial to start to summer, when local pools open, outdoor band concerts kick up the tunes and … the sweet, sweet taste of ice cream comes calling.

The Post has curated readers’ picks for Johnson County’s best places to get a scoop (or two) before, back in 2021 and again in 2022.

With another summer upon us, we thought it a fine time to update that list. And our readers came through with some new selections — as you’ll see here with the first four entries — topped off with a beloved local favorite at the end.

Here’s to another, sweet, chill summer in Johnson County …

Betty Rae’s (Olathe)

The widely acclaimed KC ice cream shop expanded from its Waldo home base last year, opening its first Johnson County shop in Olathe near K-10 and Ridgeview Road last September, and local ice cream lovers have applauded the move.

“Now that Johnson County has its own Betty Rae’s … it must by default have a new winner in the Best Ice Cream department. Nothing compares to the Brown Butter and Toasted Pecan ice cream, and the Cinnamon can’t be beat,” reader Stephanie Hanaway says.

Reader Andrew Starr, in his own recommendation says: “Excellent flavors including dairy-free (ones) that taste amazing!”

And the scoops for Betty Rae’s keep coming. They plan to soon expand their JoCo presence with a new shop at the Merriam Grand Station development at Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Betty Rae’s Olathe location, 10470 S. Ridgeview Rd., is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pop’s Sweet Shop (Lenexa and Spring Hill)

If you like your ice cream treats served up in a nostalgic atmosphere, our readers say look no further than Pop’s Sweet Shop in Old Town Lenexa.

“Great 60’s music, best ice cream around (Blue Bell), friendly helpful staff, a great assortment of other sweets if the ice cream isn’t enough,” reader Carol Mundy says. “A bright, colorful place to sit and eat the ice cream in their booths … reminiscent of the old ice cream soda fountains.”

The shop serves an assortment of all-American delectables, including soda floats, customizable sundaes and milk shakes (not to mention a lengthy menu of homemade fudge).

Pop’s Sweet Shop, 13446 Santa Fe Trail Dr., is open Monday through Saturday, from 1 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

A newer Spring Hill location has the same hours.

Summer Salt (Prairie Village and Leawood)

Four years ago, Summer Salt Ice Cream moved into the Corinth Square storefront in Prairie Village formerly occupied by another local ice cream favorite, Mely’s, and quickly built up a following.

Things were going well enough that Summer Salt expanded two years later with a walk-up shop just down the road at Leawood’s Ranch Mart North complex.

Readers nodded to their long list of seasonal, homemade flavors, which include vegan options.

Summer Salt Ice Cream in Prairie Village, 4051 Somerset Dr., is open Monday through Friday, from 3 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 to 9 p.m.

The Leawood location has the same hours.

The Flying Cow Gelato (three JoCo locations)

We know, we know, gelato is not technically ice cream. But as they say in Italy: calmati. That is, chillax.

Because several readers pointed out that — ice cream or not — The Flying Cow’s expanding presence in Johnson County is a good thing for those with a sweet tooth.

“Gelato is the Italian cousin to our ‘ice cream.’ Dense and less fat, flavors of gelato are numerous and can be unique,” reader Jan Present said, in nominating The Flying Cow, which now has three Johnson County gelaterias.

Made fresh each day, this option will surely give tasters something to ahhhh about on a warm summer’s day.

The Flying Cow’s original location is in Westwood, 1903 W. 50th St., and has now expanded to downtown Shawnee and downtown Overland Park.

Hours are the same at all three locations: Sunday through Thursday, from 2 to 8 p.m., and open one hour later on Friday and Saturday.

The Golden Scoop (Overland Park)

Among new entries on this list, The Golden Scoop remains the undisputed top pick for Post readers.

That’s due in part to their product but also their process.

The nonprofit makes flavorful ice cream from scratch daily while fully employing adults with developmental disabilities.

“The Golden Scoop definitely needs to be mentioned here,” reader Joan Anderson says. “Their ice cream is delicious, and packed and all ready to go. And we won’t even begin to get into how good their baked goods are … Not only great products, but always a wonderful experience. Their staff are all incredibly nice and so upbeat, making the whole trip extra sweet!”

Good news for its many fans: The Golden Scoop is in the process of expanding to a second Overland Park location.

The Golden Scoop, 9540 Nall Ave., is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s closed Monday and Tuesday.