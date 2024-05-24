August 10, 1939 — May 20, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Joan Ellen Ochoa, passed away on May 20, 2024, at the age of 84. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 9:30 a.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Chapel, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO 64131. Prayer Service will follow at 10 a.m. and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the service. Joan was born in Kellerton, Iowa to Lowell Willard and Paulyne Poush Meadows on August 10, 1939. She married Joseph Gene Ochoa on January 30, 1960, in Leon, Iowa. Joseph died on May 29, 2008. Joan taught for 25 years at Raytown South High School and 6 years at Bishop Hogan High School. She had received 2 master’s degrees in education. She is survived by her 3 children: Joseph D. (Catherine) of New Braunfels, TX, James L. (Jaqua) of Stilwell, KS, and Jennifer (Randy) Lusk of Bradenton, FL. and her 6 Grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, John and sister, Jean. Her brother Jimmie is deceased.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.