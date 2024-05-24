December 11, 1947 – May 21, 2024

Kenneth “Kenny” Schulz, the man known for his quick wit and jack-of-all-trades skills, passed away on May 21, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, due to a tragic accident. He was born on December 11, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kenny lived a vibrant life filled with fixing pipes as a plumber and tinkering with old cars, tools, and even raising chickens. His hands were always busy, and his mind always curious.

At the age of 76, Kenny leaves behind a legacy of hard work and determination. He is survived by his children Missy, Billy, and Robert; 5 grandchildren Megan, Jake, Matt, Justine, and Geon; and 6 great grandchildren Maci, Hunter, Addaliah, Addie, Deliliah, and Dixie. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, who surely greeted him with open arms on the other side.

A graveside service to celebrate Kenny’s life will be held on June 1, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at Shawnee Mission Memorial Gardens, with A Celebration of Life directly after at Tanners Bar and Grill. Let us remember Kenny for his humor, his passion for all things mechanical, and his unwavering dedication to his family. May he rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.