2 injured in shooting at Overland Park apartment complex

Two people were injured in an early-morning domestic disturbance in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police say they were called to investigate an armed disturbance near West 83rd Street and Mastin Street early Friday morning.

The online call log shows that Overland Park and Lenexa officers were dispatched to The Clines Apartments, 8300 block of Mastin Street, at 12:06 a.m.

In a news release, Overland Park Police Captain Jeff Burvee says a man and woman were involved in a domestic disturbance.

“When the female was leaving, the male pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at a passing adult male motorist, striking him as he was driving through the lot,” Burvee said. “The male suspect attempted to steal at least one vehicle in the parking lot before finally leaving in a black Ford Edge passenger car owned by a member of the family from the original domestic disturbance.”

Burvee says officers in another city spotted the Ford Edge and pursued it to the Missouri state line, where they stopped following it. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Missouri.

“The male victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Burvee said. “The female victim sustained minor injuries from the original domestic altercation, and an ambulance took her to a hospital for treatment.”

Recorded radio traffic stated that the man suffered a single gunshot wound to the hip.

“Detectives from Overland Park’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and developed a person of interest,” Burvee said in the release. “The Investigation is ongoing.”

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.