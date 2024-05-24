A former office supply store in Johnson County has entered its next phase of life.

Mark Messner has spent the past few weeks working toward the finishing touches at Rendezvous — his new bouldering gym and entertainment hub in Leawood. All the while, he said, people have been eager to know when they can start climbing.

Pending final installations and city inspections, Messner aims to officially open Rendezvous to climbers at the beginning of June.

Rendezvous will operate at 13124 State Line Road

Rendezvous occupies a space at the Village of Seville shopping center in southern Leawood, just off West 133rd Street and State Line Road.

OfficeMax occupied that space before shuttering in 2018.

Once Rendezvous opens, it will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Rendezvous offers harness-free climbing

Rendezvous focuses on bouldering, a type of rock climbing that requires no ropes or harnesses. The facility’s “route setters” have set routes for six different categories of ability.

Kid-friendly and beginner-friendly routes can be found on the right side of the facility (where there’s also a slide), and the routes increase in difficulty toward the left side. The idea, Messner said, is that climbers can start with beginner routes and gradually work their way up (no pun intended).

When people aren’t climbing, they’ll be able to enjoy various forms of entertainment — whether that’s playing games or watching climbers up in the mezzanine deck and game room, or catching a game on the TV at the front of the facility.

Rendezvous will also have a stage up front, where Messner said the facility will host events like open mic nights and concerts.

The mezzanine viewing deck and game room will also be available for events of up to 75 people.

Rendezvous is Messner’s first business venture

The inspiration for Rendezvous came from Messner’s time as an elementary school teacher. During his 15 years of teaching in Missouri, he established an after-school running program and often brought students in the program on end-of-the-year climbing trips.

Having seen the health and social benefits that climbing can have on students, Messner said he’d like to keep promoting those benefits through partnerships with local schools and nonprofits.

“We’ve already had schools looking to book dates for different summer camps,” he said. “And we’re definitely still targeting some different nonprofit groups (which could) host events.”

As the climbing gym has made construction progress, Messner said anticipation has built among Rendezvous’ social media followers. Some people have even stopped by to check out the space, he said, and their excitement has fueled his as well.

“Seeing how excited they are for it, I just want to open the doors so we can get them in here,” he said. “The idea of getting school groups and stuff in here too, I’m looking forward to that a lot.”

