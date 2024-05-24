Roy LeSage

September 29th, 1938 – May 20th, 2024

Roy F “Buzzy” Lesage 85 of Olathe, KS passed away on May 20, 2024. Roy was born in Stafford Kansas on September 29, 1938. He graduated from Russell High School, Russell Kansas in 1956. Roy worked as an air traffic controller and retired in 1988. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years Sandra, son Michael, daughter Melissa, granddaughter Jordan, brother Randy, and other family and friends. Roy is preceded in death by his father Larry, mother Mary, and brothers Tony and Terry. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 6, 2024, at the Eagles Landing at Lake Olathe, 475 S Ward Cliff Drive, Olathe, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.