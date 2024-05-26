Another round of storms impacted the Kansas City metro overnight, knocking out power to more than 100,000 across Evergy’s service area, including thousands in Johnson County.

More than 48,500 remained without power across the region early Sunday afternoon.

The storms were accompanied by severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service due to the potential for gusty winds late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was recorded at the Johnson County Executive Airport, near 151st Street and Pflumm Road, at about 10:50 p.m.

Those winds wreaked havoc on trees and power lines across Johnson County.

Firefighters were busy late Saturday night into early Sunday morning responding to downed power lines, tree limbs falling on power lines and small fires caused by downed lines.

A falling tree hit a home near Johnson Drive and Carter Street in Merriam at 11:45 p.m. Firefighters and paramedics responded to find that no one was injured.

By 1:30 a.m., Evergy was showing more than 34,000 customers in Johnson County were without power.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Evergy said more than 13,300 were still without power in Johnson County.

Evergy says that most of the outages were caused by wind damage.

“We are working to restore power to the largest number of customers as quickly and safely as possible, prioritizing public safety and critical infrastructure,” Evergy’s website says. “Evergy crews began work overnight as soon as it was safe to do so.”

According to Evergy’s outage numbers, nearly 90% of Lake Quivira was without power, with 375 outages Sunday afternoon.

Outages again appeared concentrated in northeast Johnson County in some of the same areas hit hard by a storm last Sunday that packed two confirmed tornadoes.

Evergy’s outage map showed as of early Sunday afternoon, more than 4,000 customers in Overland Park without power, more than 2,000 in Shawnee, more than 1,500 Prairie Village customers and nearly 1,000 in Roeland Park, or nearly 28% of that city’s total customers.

Other outage numbers around Johnson County as of Sunday afternoon, include:

De Soto:95

Fairway: 363

Gardner: 16

Leawood: 985

Lenexa: 1,027

Merriam: 813

Mission: 209

Mission Hills: 100

Olathe: 655

Westwood: 65

Due to the overall number of outages and the amount of tree damage, Evergy is not providing estimated restoration times.

No storm-related injuries were reported early Sunday.

Another round of storms will be possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has Johnson County in the slight risk area with the potential for winds gusting to 60 miles per hour, hail up to two inches in diameter and the possibility of an isolated tornado.