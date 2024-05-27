JCCC Updates: Cavaliers Compete in Junior College Baseball and Softball World Series

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

JCCC is home to seven award-winning sports teams: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. JCCC is also home to the Golden Girls dance team.

Fast facts

JCCC athletic teams have won 12 national championships, 148 regional titles, and 191 conference titles since the athletic program began in 1969.

JCCC has produced more than 1,000 National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) All-American athletes.

The College’s intercollegiate athletics program competes on both the NJCAA Division I and II levels.

Two JCCC teams Junior College World Series bound

While most 2023-2024 athletes have wrapped up their seasons, JCCC baseball and softball teams have moved on to compete in their respective Junior College World Series tournaments.

JCCC Men’s Baseball

The Johnson County Community College baseball team is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the NJCAA. On May 19, the Cavaliers won the Region VI/Plains District Championship, which secured their spot in the NJCAA Division II World Series. The NJCAA World Series runs from May 25 through June 1 in Grand Junction, Colorado. This is the second consecutive year the baseball team has been to the NJCAA World Series and their fourth overall trip. JCCC beat Shelton State 14-4 in the opening round this past Saturday. They play next tonight at 6 p.m. in a winner’s bracket match-up against Georgia Highland.

JCCC Women’s Softball

The JCCC Lady Cavaliers softball team received an at-large bid from the NJCAA to compete in the Division II World Series. The series was last week, May 20-23 at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The tenth-seeded Lady Cavaliers posted the first upset of the World Series, defeating No. 7 seed Phoenix College 3-2 in their opening-round matchup last Monday. They advanced to the third round after defeating No. 15 seed Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon by a 7-3 margin. The Lady Cavaliers were eliminated from the tournament after losses to Kirkwood Community College and Murray State College last Thursday. They closed out their season 46-12.

2023-2024 athletics recap

The Golden Girls dance team was the Region VI champion for the ninth consecutive year. They were the only team to compete in all four divisions and took first place in all categories: jazz, pom, team performance and hip-hop. The jazz performance was the highest-scoring routine in the entire Region VI competition.

The JCCC men’s basketball team made their tenth appearance at the NJCAA D-II National Tournament. They finished the season 28-7, tying the fourth most-recorded wins in a season in team history.

The Lady Cavaliers women’s basketball team reached the NJCAA Tournament undefeated and was named the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. The Lady Cavaliers won their fourth consecutive KJCCC D-II championship and set several program records, including the second-longest winning streak (34 games), and the longest home-court winning streak (71).

The men’s soccer team also made it to the playoffs. Nine of JCCC’s men’s soccer players earned Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) honors and were named to the All-KJCCC Division II Men’s Soccer Team.

The JCCC women’s soccer team won the Region VI Championship, the 8 th championship win in program history, but the first since 2009. The team received an at-large bid to compete in the NJCAA Division II national tournament, falling 3-0 to No. 3 seed Jones College, and finishing as runner-up at the NJCAA D-II National Championship. The No. 7 seed Cavaliers defeated the No. 1 and No. 2 seeded teams on their way to the championship match.

Women's volleyball beat Neosho County Community College 3-0 in the Plains District Championship and secured a place in the 2023 NJCAA Division II National Tournament last fall. They placed third in the National Tournament, finishing their season 37-4.

Catch a game next season

Many of our Cavalier athletes will continue their playing careers at 4-year institutions after graduating from JCCC. Follow along with their next chapter:

Want to catch a game next season? All JCCC home games are free and open to the public! JCCC home games are also live-streamed on jcccathletics.com.