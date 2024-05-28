Raise a pint to this latest “5 to Try.”

It’s a pleasant time of year, when winter’s chill has worn off but before the searing heat of summer has truly set in.

A perfect time, in other words, for a tall, cold one — maybe enjoyed outdoors on a sunny patio.

For the Post’s latest “5 to Try,” we are asking readers for their recommendations for best locally brewed beers in Johnson County.

We want specific tap choices. Do you prefer lighter, golden-colored lagers? Or do you aim for the darker, more exotic ales? The more particular, the better for this one.

Give us your suggestions for breweries and exact brews you get when you go there. Tasting notes and other colorful details are appreciated.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@johnsoncountypost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

