fbpx
Staff Report
Staff Report
Post Reader Picks

🍺 5 to Try: What are JoCo’s best locally brewed beers? Tell us your picks.

Share this story:

Photo credit Shutterstock.

Raise a pint to this latest “5 to Try.”

It’s a pleasant time of year, when winter’s chill has worn off but before the searing heat of summer has truly set in.

A perfect time, in other words, for a tall, cold one — maybe enjoyed outdoors on a sunny patio.

For the Post’s latest “5 to Try,” we are asking readers for their recommendations for best locally brewed beers in Johnson County.

We want specific tap choices. Do you prefer lighter, golden-colored lagers? Or do you aim for the darker, more exotic ales? The more particular, the better for this one.

Give us your suggestions for breweries and exact brews you get when you go there. Tasting notes and other colorful details are appreciated.

Taps at Rockcreek Brewing in downtown Mission. File photo.

How to tell us your picks for best patios for dining

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other classic “5 to Try” lists:

About the author

Staff Report
Staff Report

Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

The “Staff report” byline is also used for housekeeping items on occasion.

Previous article
Overland Park wants to make busy College-Metcalf area more walkable. Here’s how.
Next article
Homebody Finance: Our best budget hack tips for beating the inflation economy

LATEST HEADLINES