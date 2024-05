Carolyn Viola (Schmidt) Stephenson

December 22, 1935 – May 24, 2024

Carolyn Viola Stephenson, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas died on Friday, May 24, 2024 at St. Joseph Place,11901 Rosewood Drive Overland Park, Kansas.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 2nd at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church, 9400 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, Kansas.

Carolyn was born on December 22, 1935 to Walter and Mabel (Hazelton) Schmidt in Detroit, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick Stephenson

Survivors include her children, Kevin (Brenda) Stephenson, Karen (Steve) Holsteine and Ryan (Melissa) Stephenson, her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.