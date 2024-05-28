March 2, 1931 – May 22, 2024

Lorene S. Pierson, 93, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Advent Hospital, Merriam, KS.

Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203 (913) 631-5566. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203; burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215.

Lorene was born in Rosedale, Kansas, on March 2, 1931 to Camille and Madeline (VanDenabeele) Samyn.

She grew up in the Shawnee area. Lorene married Donald L. Pierson on July 24, 1954 in Shawnee, KS.

She worked at Hallmark, Montogomery Wards and retired from Westlake Hardware working all in accounts payable departments.

Lorene loved her family, friends, her cats, flowers and birds.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Pierson; her parents, Camille and Madeline (VanDenabeele) Samyn; grandparents, Hector and Bertha VanDenabeele.

Survivors include her daughters, Marcia Pierson of Shawnee, KS, Nancy (Tim) O’Leary of Rochester, PA and her son, Bruce Pierson of Sioux Falls, SD; granddaughter, Katie O’Leary of Rochester, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.