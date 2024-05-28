Overland Park intends to roughly double the amount of ultrathin bonded asphalt surface, or UBAS, street work it’s doing in the 2024 cycle.

That’s because the city wants to apply roughly $7.1 million in cost savings in other planned street repair work to this particular slate of work, increasing the number of roads in the city’s inventory that will get UBAS this year.

The Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee last week voted 6-0 to recommend adding the streets to the street preservation plan for this year with a change order that expands the contract with McAnany Construction Inc., the firm already on tap to do the original UBAS projects.

These additions to the UBAS slate come on top of what city staff have called an “expanded” infrastructure plan, which includes more street maintenance work backed by the sales tax increase voters signed off on last summer.

Councilmember Jim Kite, who chairs the Public Works Committee, said the “opportunity to do more” UBAS is “exciting.”

More central Overland Park roads getting UBAS

The additional UBAS work will touch six more thoroughfare roads in the city, adding about 28 lane miles to the 30 or so lane miles already in the works for 2024.

Those extra roads include:

Nall Avenue, from 95th Street to 103rd Street

Nall Avenue, from 103rd Street to College Boulevard

103rd Street, from Metcalf Avenue to Nall Avenue

103rd Street, from Nall Avenue to Mission Road

Metcalf Avenue, from Blue Valley Parkway to 127th Street

Metcalf Avenue, from 127th Street to 135th Street

Earlier this year, Overland Park also greenlit about $7 million in UBAS projects for 2024 at:

119th Street, from Conser Street to Nall Avenue

127th Street, from Quivira Road to Switzer Road

Neighborhood streets in Mills Farm, near 165th Street and Quivira

Neighborhood streets in Wilshire by the Lake, near 157th Street and Switzer

Overland Park also plans to do 140 lane miles of chip seal street preservation work across the city in 2024 — that’s fewer lane miles than in years past. The city also identified 42 lane miles for overlay preservation work.

How does UBAS work?

According to McAnany Construction, the city’s contractor for this work, crews complete the process by “spraying emulsions while laying hot mix asphalt” at the same time.

This method is supposed to cut down on rocks coming loose and being tracked onto other streets — a complaint with the cheaper chip seal maintenance method Overland Park uses as well.

Next steps:

The change order for expanding the UBAS program in 2024 goes to the Overland Park City Council next.

The initial slate of UBAS work was set to begin in March and is expected to wrap up some time in October.

McAnany will have until next summer to complete the extra UBAS street work.

