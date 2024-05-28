Cosmetic chain Ulta opens new store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk

A national cosmetic chain has expanded its Johnson County presence with a new Overland Park location.
Ulta recently opened a new store at the growing Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.
Ulta operates at 7860 W. 161st St.
- The store moved into a space in a newly-built retail building at Bluhawk, just off West 159th Street and Antioch Road.
- Ulta shares the building with other recent newcomers like at Rack Room Shoes and Sierra at the southern Overland Park shopping center.
- The store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Ulta offers all things beauty and skincare
- The Illinois-based chain offers a vast range of cosmetic products in several brands.
- Ulta’s inventory ranges from hair and makeup products like lipsticks and shampoos to styling tools like hair dryers and brushes.
- Ulta also offers skincare and body products like lotions and moisturizers, as well as fragrance products like perfumes and candles.
- In addition to women’s products, Ulta also sells items for men — such as cologne and shaving products.
This marks the fourth Ulta store in Johnson County
- The new Bluhawk store also marks the third Overland Park store — with another Ulta further north at West 95th Street and Quivira Road, and another one further south store off West 137th Street and Lamar Avenue.
- In addition to Overland Park, Ulta has another Johnson County location at the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
- Ulta also joins a growing list of new retail additions to the Bluhawk development — most recently following Bath & Body Works, Rack Room Shoes and Sierra.
