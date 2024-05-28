fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Cosmetic chain Ulta opens new store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk

Share this story:

Ulta Bluhawk
Lipsticks at the new Ulta store at Bluhawk. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A national cosmetic chain has expanded its Johnson County presence with a new Overland Park location.

Ulta recently opened a new store at the growing Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Ulta operates at 7860 W. 161st St.

  • The store moved into a space in a newly-built retail building at Bluhawk, just off West 159th Street and Antioch Road.
  • Ulta shares the building with other recent newcomers like at Rack Room Shoes and Sierra at the southern Overland Park shopping center.
  • The store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Ulta Bluhawk
Sugar scrubs at the new Ulta store at Bluhawk. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Ulta offers all things beauty and skincare

  • The Illinois-based chain offers a vast range of cosmetic products in several brands.
  • Ulta’s inventory ranges from hair and makeup products like lipsticks and shampoos to styling tools like hair dryers and brushes.
  • Ulta also offers skincare and body products like lotions and moisturizers, as well as fragrance products like perfumes and candles.
  • In addition to women’s products, Ulta also sells items for men — such as cologne and shaving products.

This marks the fourth Ulta store in Johnson County

  • The new Bluhawk store also marks the third Overland Park store — with another Ulta further north at West 95th Street and Quivira Road, and another one further south store off West 137th Street and Lamar Avenue.
  • In addition to Overland Park, Ulta has another Johnson County location at the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
  • Ulta also joins a growing list of new retail additions to the Bluhawk development — most recently following Bath & Body Works, Rack Room Shoes and Sierra.

Want more local business news? Rendezvous, climbing gym and entertainment hub, opening soon in Leawood

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Homebody Finance: Our best budget hack tips for beating the inflation economy
Next article
Lorene S. Pierson

LATEST HEADLINES