A national retailer selling all types of baby apparel has set its sights on its next Johnson County space.

Baby and child retailer Carter’s is gearing up to open a new store in the coming weeks at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Carter’s will operate at 7860 W. 161st St.

The store will occupy a space in a newly-built building at the shopping center, just off West 159th Street and Lowell Avenue.

Carter’s will neighbor Bath & Body Works and Rack Room Shoes at the shopping center.

Regular hours for the new store have not yet been publicized online.

Carter’s sells baby and kid’s clothing

The retailer offers both boys’ and girls’ items for a range of ages, from “preemie” and 24 months to 14 years old.

Such items range from tops and pants to pajama sets and dresses.

Carter’s also carries children’s shoes, from sandals and sneakers to dress shoes and snow boots.

This marks the third Carter’s store in Johnson County

The new Bluhawk location also serves as the company’s first in Overland Park.

The Georgia-based retailer also has Johnson County locations at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa and the Olathe Pointe shopping center.

Carter’s also comes as the latest of several new additions to the growing Bluhawk development, following recent others like Ulta, Bath & Body Works and OHM Fitness.

