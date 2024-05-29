A national retailer selling all types of baby apparel has set its sights on its next Johnson County space.
Baby and child retailer Carter’s is gearing up to open a new store in the coming weeks at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.
Carter’s will operate at 7860 W. 161st St.
- The store will occupy a space in a newly-built building at the shopping center, just off West 159th Street and Lowell Avenue.
- Carter’s will neighbor Bath & Body Works and Rack Room Shoes at the shopping center.
- Regular hours for the new store have not yet been publicized online.
Carter’s sells baby and kid’s clothing
- The retailer offers both boys’ and girls’ items for a range of ages, from “preemie” and 24 months to 14 years old.
- Such items range from tops and pants to pajama sets and dresses.
- Carter’s also carries children’s shoes, from sandals and sneakers to dress shoes and snow boots.
This marks the third Carter’s store in Johnson County
- The new Bluhawk location also serves as the company’s first in Overland Park.
- The Georgia-based retailer also has Johnson County locations at the Orchard Corners shopping center in Lenexa and the Olathe Pointe shopping center.
- Carter’s also comes as the latest of several new additions to the growing Bluhawk development, following recent others like Ulta, Bath & Body Works and OHM Fitness.
Want more local business news? Locally-owned men’s clothing store Newton James opening soon in Overland Park