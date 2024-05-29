Inside JCPRD: Meadowbrook Park Festival on June 7 will include artists, music, food, and more!

By David Markham

Some past favorites, as well as some new features await folks who take part in The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s third-annual Meadowbrook Park Festival on Friday, June 7.

This free public celebration of art and parks will once again feature artists, makers, food trucks, music, and more on the park’s Great Lawn, located at 9101 Nall Ave. in Prairie Village.

“We love how this festival is expanding each year to fit the needs of the community,” said Foundation Executive Director Kelly Blandford. “We expect a great crowd this year with so much to do. New this year will be a designated kids’ area at Shelter #1! KC Bubble Parties will bring thousands of bubbles to kick off the festival at 4 p.m. Mr. Stinky Feet will perform at 5:30 p.m. in front of the shelter. There will be a free craft for kids inside the shelter, and StoneLion Puppet Theatre will have giant roving puppets around the festival. Also new this year, we will have Kansas Flint Hills artist R. Gregory Summers painting a Meadowbrook-inspired scene live for festival attendees. The painting will be auctioned, with proceeds benefitting the foundation. Don’t miss Wild and Free Mobile Bar’s creative mocktails (alcohol free), and a favorite from last year, Tasty Unicorn Ice Cream!”

This year’s musical headliners, The Matchsellers and The Catgut String Band, will appear on the main stage from 7 to 9 p.m.

“The Matchsellers play their own brand of “Kansas City Bluegrass,” which couldn’t be more perfect to round out the tone of this festival celebrating the arts and parks in our community,” Blandford said.

For a complete schedule and the latest information about the festival, visit facebook.com/events/s/meadowbrook-park-festival/1459439741322092/.

All funds raised during the festival will benefit JCPRD’s Public Art Program through The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that cultivates relationships and builds capacity for JCPRD and related philanthropic initiatives.

“Our mission is to promote the development and sustainability of parks, trails, green space, recreation, culture and the arts through advocacy and financial support,” Blandford said.

Something else that’s new for 2024, are colorful flower pinwheels, which will be part of the foundation’s fundraising efforts at the event.

“Sunflower pinwheels will be available at The Parks and Recreation Foundation of Johnson County’s tent located next to the “Gateway” sunflower art piece,” Blandford explained. “They will be handed out with a $5 donation to the foundation. Come see us to pick up your sunflower and purchase raffle tickets for a “Stay and Play” package valued at $1,000 (featuring a $500 gift certificate to the beautiful Inn at Meadowbrook). We’d love to see the park filled with festival goers carrying a sunflower.”

Information about the foundation’s current membership fundraiser will also be available at the booth.

“Anyone who gives $25 or more becomes a foundation member and will be invited to our summer cookout and receive our newsletter,” Blandford said. “Those who make a donation to the foundation of $125 or more this summer will receive a logoed picnic blanket to enjoy out in our parks. In addition to our July cookout, the next event for The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County is the annual Gary L Haller Memorial Golf Tournament at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course on Oct. 4 and is open to the public.”

Once the parking lot near the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse fills, free off-site parking will be available across Nall Avenue at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St., Overland Park. Area residents are also encouraged to walk or bike to the event.