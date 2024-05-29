A shop specializing in “innovative” jarred desserts will soon make its debut in Johnson County.

Jars by Fabio Viviani is slated for an upcoming opening this summer. Company officials say the shop will open in Overland Park during the last weekend of June.

Jars is coming to 4937 W. 119th St.

The dessert shop will occupy a space on the west end of the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

Soft-serve ice cream shop Bingbox previously occupied that space before it closed in the fall of 2023.

Jars will neighbor PAINT Nail Bar and André’s Confiserie Suisse at Hawthorne Plaza.

The shop will sell “single-serve” desserts in jars

Desserts at Jars come in various flavors — such as banana cream pie, red velvet cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and Nutella tiramisu.

The brand was founded by former “Top Chef” contestant Fabio Viviani, who was featured on the fifth and eighth seasons of the show and earned a “Fan Favorite” title.

Jars is one of several culinary concepts Viviani owns and operates across the country, and he also has his own culinary show, “Fabio’s Kitchen.”

This is the first Jars shop in Johnson County

The Overland Park location will also serve as the first Jars location in the Kansas City metro area.

The Chicago-based company currently has four locations in Illinois, Texas and California.

In Missouri, the company has a new location in the works for St. Louis.

