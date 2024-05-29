Jerry E. Kenefake

September 2, 1936 — May 26, 2024

Overland Park

Jerry Edward Kenefake passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2024, after a long illness. He was born in Toledo, OH on September 2, 1936, to Vivian (Diller) Kenefake and James Kenefake. He grew up in Bucyrus, OH, and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1954, where he was in the marching band, choir, a varsity letterman in three sports, and class president. He married Jo Anne Harris on March 18, 1956. He graduated in 1958 from the Ohio State University with a BA in Political Science and in 1959 with a BS in Personnel Management, and was a member of Acacia Fraternity.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Kenefake, Overland Park, KS, and children Pamela Kenefake, Liberty, MO, Scott Kenefake (Gail) of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Brian Kenefake (Pam) of Harrisonville, MO, and Jerry Kenefake II of Overland Park, KS.

He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Amanda Starling (Duane) of Kansas City, KS, Briana Pace (Trey) of Independence, MO, Jacob Kenefake (Erin) of Shawnee, KS, James Shackelford (Bety) of Kansas City, MO, Mary Kenefake (Mark Attmore) of London, England, William Kenefake (Anna) of Kansas City, MO, Jerry Kenefake III of Leawood, KS, Thomas Kenefake of Leawood, KS, and Vivian Kenefake of Leawood, KS. He is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

He had a long, distinguished career in Human Resources, working for Cummins Engine Company in Columbus, IN, Atlas Crankshaft Corp in Fostoria, OH, (a subsidiary of Cummins), and Butler Manufacturing in Kansas City, MO. In 1974 he joined Hallmark Cards, Inc., as the Director of Compensation and Benefits in Human Resources, where he served until his retirement in 1997.

He was a member of the Steering Committee of the Employee Benefits Institute in 1989, and the Task Force for National Health Care Reform in 1993 where he testified before Congress.

A trumpet player, he headed a dance band while in college called the Esquires. He also sang in his church choir for over 30 years.

After retirement he traveled extensively overseas and enjoyed spending time with family, supporting the many activities of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church and served on the Board of Montreat Conference Center in Asheville, NC for several years.

A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be 1pm Monday, June 24th, 2024 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 11100College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the choir at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Overland Park, KS. Special thanks to the staff of Ascend Hospice for their excellent care.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.