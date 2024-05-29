June 15, 1939 — May 20, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Nora Ellen Richard was born on June 15, 1939 in Gary, Indiana. Her father, Albert, was a highway engineer for the state of Indiana and her mother, Estella, had been a teacher in Gary, Indiana until her marriage.

In World War II, her father volunteered for the U.S. Army and the family moved to Kansas City where she attended school, graduating from Bishop Hogan High School and later Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. She earned her Master of Arts degree at the University of Wyoming.

Nora Ellen taught high school English at various places including Bishop Ward High School. She also taught at the University of St. Mary’s and Baker University in Kansas City. She served as director of a satellite campus of Olympic College in Shelton, Washington.

In retirement, seeking to continue to be in service to others, she volunteered to host international students attending Johnson County Community College. Fourteen young women from ten different countries lived with her and benefited from her wisdom, guidance, and support. Most of these women went on to finish undergraduate degrees, and now live and work in a variety of countries around the world.

She leaves her cousin Maureen Reddington and family, cousin Margaret Molwitz, stepsister-in-law Nadine McGurren and step nephews Steve and Thomas McGurren and their sons, daughters, and grandchildren. She also leaves countless friends and all of her international “daughters.”

Visitation will take place from 9:00-10:00 AM at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas (913-649-1337) on Monday, June 3. Mass will take place at 10:00 AM followed by a luncheon. Cure of Ars will stream the service. The burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, Missouri.

Thanks to Dr. Laura Gaffney and all of the doctors and staff at Advent Hospital as well as the wonderful staff at Park Meadows and Monarch Hospice. They held her hands on this journey.

No flowers, please, but donations can be made to the Sisters of Mount Saint Scholastica for Benedictine College, in honor of Nora Ellen Richard.

Donations will also be made to the Annual Scholarship Fund at the University of Saint Mary’s in memory of Nora Ellen Richard.

