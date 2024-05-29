A substance abuse support service center for New Creation Inc. can operate out of a former auction house near downtown Olathe.

The faith-based substance abuse recovery therapeutic community currently operates some services in the area — including some nearby residential services — around Kansas City Road between Spruce and Poplar.

Earlier this month, the Olathe City Council unanimously approved the rezoning and preliminary site development plan required to allow New Creation to officially take over the old 3,200-square-foot Gold River Auction building at 504 E. Kansas City Road.

Before, the property was zoned for industrial uses, but to operate a social services-oriented operation, the city required a rezoning to the community center designation.

New Creation to offer resource hub

The nonprofit intends to use this particular building for a gathering space for individuals who are in substance abuse recovery.

It would also host some services, such as counseling, meals and training opportunities for such individuals.

The rezoning application is retroactive, city staff have said, because New Creation has actually already begun using the building for those purposes.

Olathe councilmembers were supportive

Councilmember Kevin Gilmore, who said he was familiar with New Creation prior to this vote, indicated his support for the nonprofit and their mission.

“They do wonderful work helping people restore their lives who have addictions and other issues,” he said. “It’s a real ministry work that helps members of our community.”

Mayor Pro Tempore Marge Vogt added that she thinks it “sounds like a great project” before she made the motion to approve the rezoning and site plan.

New Creation has updated old auction house

The building itself was constructed in the mid-1960s and later zoned for industrial uses when the city of Olathe adopted zoning standards.

Since acquiring the building last year, New Creation has done some improvements to the site, including removing bars from the windows, adding new signs and replacing some other features.

Additionally, the nonprofit plans to replace some of the gravel on the property with sod and add more landscaping.

