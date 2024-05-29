March 30, 1942 — May 24, 2024

Lenexa

Phillip Wayne Lowe (“Phil”), formerly of Anaheim, California, passed away peacefully in Lenexa, Kansas on Friday, May 24, 2024 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Carlisle, Kentucky on March 30, 1942, to Roy D. Lowe and Eula Hunter Grimes.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Burrison of Mission, Kansas and Lisa Schilling (Tim) of Overland Park, Kansas. He is survived by five grandchildren, Rick (Brooke) Burrison of Kansas City, Missouri; Courtney (Austin) Hunt of Smithville, Missouri; Jessica Leach of Overland Park, Kansas; Ashley (Sergio) Gomez of Smithville, Missouri and Liam Schilling of Nashville, Tennessee. Also, six great grandchildren, William, Natalia, Caroline, Rowan, Gabriel and Eleanor. Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary; his father and mother, Roy D. Lowe and Eula Hunter Grimes; and his brothers, John S. Lowe, Roy L. Lowe and William “Billy” Towles.

Phil was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany. During his four years of service, he rose to the rank of SP4, and he received Good Conduct and Marksman (Rifle M4) Medals. Phil had a pen pal during his time in the Army named Mary who would ultimately forever change his life. Upon his return from overseas, he traveled to Whittier, California to visit his brother, Roy. It was there that Phil met his pen pal and realized just how special she was. He married Mary Jane McClain on July 25, 1964, and they were together until her death in 2011. He was subsequently honorably discharged from the Army on May 30, 1966.

Phil and Mary had two daughters, Kathy, born in 1965, and Lisa, born in 1968. They lived together in a quaint little house in Hawaiian Gardens, California for many years. It was in Hawaiian Gardens where Phil proudly obtained his red 1963 VW Bug, which he joyfully drove until 1998 when it finally came to the end of its motorized life.

Family was a priority in Phil’s life. The family would take summer vacations to Kentucky for three weeks at a time. They would load up “the Bug” and the girls and they were off to visit friends and family. Phil was known for being the “connection” of the family and made sure people knew who their family members were.

Phil was a hardworking man who provided for his family. He was a semi-truck driver for 43 years. He first drove for Rogers Trucking Company for 17 years and then Ralph’s until his retirement. During some of his scheduled routes, he would have to leave the house one day a week at 4 a.m. to drive to San Diego and back (often a three-hour drive one way). Phil would typically ask one of Mary’s five younger brothers or one of his daughters to tag along with him. It was an honor to be asked. As relatives have reminisced, those truck adventures with Phil hold a special place in their memory. They were often spoiled by going to a special breakfast at a restaurant and enjoyed memorable conversations with him. Any time spent with him was quality time.

Phil was a man of God for his entire life. In his early married years, Phil and Mary were active members of Crescent Avenue Church of the Nazarene. He served wherever and whenever there was a need. He was faithful to live out what he knew the Lord called him to be, a helping hand. He was the definition of someone who “would give the shirt off his back” to anyone who was in need.

He was an active participant in the men’s prayer group each Sunday morning. After prayer, the men would drive to Park Pantry Restaurant to have breakfast and some lively conversation. Phil always ordered the sourdough toast with rhubarb preserves. After breakfast, he would climb on board the yellow church bus and would drive around the neighborhoods, picking up children for Sunday School. He also served as a church board member and when needed, he volunteered his services to mow and edge the church lawns. Phil loved sports, especially baseball. So naturally, he was a pitcher for the church softball team. Mary and the girls would watch him play every Friday night, which was often the main highlight of their week.

Around 1976, Phil and Mary moved their family from Hawaiian Gardens to the Gain Street house in Anaheim, California. This was their dream home and they worked tirelessly to make it their own. Phil was “Mr. Fix It.” He would attempt to fix anything that was broken. If he didn’t know how to fix it, he would often call on his friend “Bud,” who was a former appliance repairman that lived up the street. Between the two of them, the issue was usually resolved.

After making the move to Anaheim, Phil and Mary transferred their church membership to the Garden Grove Church of the Nazarene when the girls were in junior high and high school. From there they continued to be involved in their church community and focused their effort and love into raising their two daughters.

Phil and Mary built a life together that they loved. They raised their daughters, watching each of them get married and welcome their respective children, bringing in the newfound joy of becoming grandparents. Being grandparents was the highlight of their lives and it showed. Phil was an active participant in his grandchildren’s lives. He taught them how to ride their bikes, skateboards, play baseball and basketball, attend plays and concerts, and he never missed a special birthday message to call and sing Happy Birthday in his deep, beautiful voice.

He always said he came from a “hard childhood,” but he never stopped living his life to the ultimate fullest. He laughed, rejoiced, celebrated, encouraged, and served his family all of his days. He will be missed beyond measure but there is no greater joy for his family than the comfort of knowing he is fully restored in his heavenly body and reunited with his sweetheart, Mary.

Dad and Poppa, until we meet again in Heaven, you are forever loved and cherished in our hearts and memories. We love you a bushel and a peck, and a big hug around the neck.

There will be a military service at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The cemetery is located at 20109 Bus. MO-13, Higginsville, Missouri 64037. If you wish to send flowers, My Sister’s Garden is the florist well associated with the cemetery. Their contact information is (660) 584-5800. They are located at 2013 Main Street, Higginsville, Missouri 64037.

