July 22, 1948 — May 14, 2024

Overland Park

Sandra Kay Mullen was born on her mother’s 21st birthday, July 22, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Sandi was the 10th great-granddaughter of Pocahontas and John Rolfe. She was the first of three baby-boomer children born to William Earl and Elinor Grace Mullen. Gary Steven Mullen ( Leawood, KS) followed Sandi in 1951 and Roger Dennis Mullen (Wellsville, Kansas) in 1952, also born at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Using his G.I. bill, Earl and Elinor bought a brand-spanking new three-bedroom home in the small Kansas town of Shawnee in the spring of 1953 when Sandi was 4 years old. She lived there until 1966, attending Flint Elementary School, Shawnee grade school, and Hocker Grove Junior High. Sandi graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1966, as an Honor Roll student.

After graduating, Sandi went to work for TWA at the yet- to- be built new airport, KCI. Earl bought her a blinding-white 1959 Chevrolet Impala two-door sport coupe for the commute to her office in Shawnee every day. Sandi, who was always dressed to the nines, drove that huge car fast! She loved it.

Sandi married Michael E. Welch in the fall of 1966. On Mike’s 20th birthday, April 12, 1968, Sandi gave birth to their only child, Michael T. Welch. She left TWA and they bought a big two-story home in a tree shaded street in Overland Park. Sandi lived in that hme for the rest of her life. After Sandi and Mike divorced, she went to work doing outside sales for Cutler/Hammer and then Eaton Corp, selling heavy duty electrical components and supplies. She exceeded all expectations in a highly competitive and male dominated environment.

Sandi loved her family, Michael and Michele Tice gave her two wonderful and loving grandsons, Owen and Reid. And her family loved her! She loved her little dogs. And they loved her! She never met a Chihuahua she did not love. She cheered for the Chiefs and after watching year after year for too many years, she was able to watch and cheer them on for two consecutive Super Bowl Championships.

Sandi passed May 14,2024. She is survived by her much-loved son Michael; her two grandsons Owen and Reid, all from Overland Park; her brother Steve and his wife Yvonne from Leawood, KS; her brother Dennis from Wellsville, KS; his two sons and Sandi’s nephews Mason Valdez from Alaska and Paul from Overland Park. She will be missed and loved by all of us forever.

