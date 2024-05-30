Bridge to Fit: Aging strong – 5 tips to prevent muscle loss as you age

When you hit 30 years old, you start to lose muscle.

Then at 40, some research suggests you lose 1% of your muscle per year.

If nothing is done to prevent this muscle loss, it can lead to:

Decreased strength

Slower metabolism

Weight gain

Less tone

More aches and pains

Decrease energy

Insulin resistance

Reduced bone density

Weaker immune system

Increase health-related risks

As you can see, losing muscle can be partly the cause of many things people blame on their age.

There’s good news: you can not only fight this age-related muscle loss, but you can also gain muscle (If that is your goal).

A big part of any fitness program should be to prevent muscle loss as you age.

Here are 5 tips for YOU to fight against age-related muscle loss

Consistently strength train at least two times a week. Focus on form and flexibility with your strength training so you can get stronger and prevent muscle loss without banging up your body. Eat an adequate amount of protein. This can vary from person to person, but we generally start off with recommending 90 grams for women and 120 grams for men daily. Don’t starve yourself – Drastic cuts in caloric intake to lose fat can lead to muscle loss. This is not ideal for sustainable weight loss and is usually why people gain more weight back. Get at least 7 hours of sleep – Poor and/or not enough sleep can lead to muscle loss over time due to the body not effectively repairing or building muscle.

