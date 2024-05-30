October 8, 1948 — May 25, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Michael (Mike) Eugene Link, age 75, of Lenexa, KS went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 25th, 2024, with his best friend and soul mate, his wife Janis by his side.

Born October 8, 1948 in St. Louis, MO. In his teenaged years his love for the outdoors was cultivated while his family ran a resort in Arkansas. He proudly served our nation with the United States Airforce from 1968 until his honorable discharge as a SSgt in 1974. In his years of service he got to see and live in Denver, Michigan, New York, and England. At the end of his service he chose to settle back in St Louis before his career moved him to Kansas City, MO. Eventually through a short detour in Wichita, Mike and Janis moved and settled back into Overland Park / Lenexa KS

Mike never met a stranger. And was always happy to lend a hand or a word of wisdom. While sometimes quiet and reserved, his dry sense of humor could make anyone laugh. He was the most hard working, kindest person ever. To know him was to love him. He was always tinkering wether it was fixing small engines, big engines, building anything you could imagine including dune buggies, he just loved working with his hands. And he was always ready for a good road trip.

Mike leaves behind his best friend and wife, Janis Miller-Link. His children, Christopher (DaShea) Link, Stephanie (Josh) Westbrook, Ian Link and Samuel Link. His eight grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grace, Hope, Hannah, Olivia, Jamie, Adam, and Evan. His four great grandchildren, Adelyn, Charlotte, Lily and Autumn. His sisters, Kay (Bob) Peace, Debra (Roy) Tanner, and Nancy Jane. As well as his family gained through marriage, Bonus Sons Kent (Elizabeth) Wise, Robert (Kelley) Wise, and Sean Wise, Bonus grandchildren, Corbin, Callie, Dillon, and Preston. And many nieces and nephews.

Mike is now reunited with those cherished loved ones that preceded him in death, his father, Lloyd Link, his mother Dorothy Link, and beloved brother James (Jim) Link.

Full Military Honors service will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens on Saturday June 1st, 2024 at 1pm CST.

11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210

Celebration of Life will follow immediately after at 11501 W 81st Street, Lenexa, KS 66214

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Gandhi

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.