Overland Park is one of the best places to raise a family, according to a new WalletHub rank.

The 2024 list puts Overland Park at No. 2, behind Fremont, California, but ahead of places like Lincoln, Nebraska, and Austin, Texas, in the Top 20.

In the past few years, Overland Park has made the top of a number of rankings, including the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list from Livability.com this year and WalletHub’s healthiest cities list in 2023. Last year, WalletHub also named Overland Park among the Top 5 happiest cities in America.

Find WalletHub’s full “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” list here.

The Top 10 best places to raise a family are:

Fremont, California Overland Park, Kansas Irvine, California Plano, Texas Seattle, Washington Gilbert, Arizona San Jose, California San Diego, California Boise, Idaho Huntington Beach, California

Overland Park scores high on family income

Overland Park got a total score of 70.11, earning points for its low unemployment rate and high median family incomes.

Plus, Overland Park scored high in socioeconomic factors, like a low rate of poverty, low divorce rates and a high percentage of two-parent households.

Overland Park also scored some points with its health and safety, registering low infant mortality traffic fatality rates.

What does WalletHub consider in its ranking?

In making its ranking of 182 cities for the “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” list, WalletHub mulled a total of 45 metrics, including local school districts and healthcare.

They also weighed cost of living, access to activities, general community socioeconomics and safety.

WalletHub only considered the most populous cities in the U.S., as well as the most populous cities in each of the 50 states.

Wichita, KCMO made the list too

Wichita was the only other city in Kansas to make WalletHub’s “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” list.

That Sedgwick County city ranked 136th on the list.

Kansas City, Missouri, also made the list, ranking 91st.

Keep reading: Overland Park among 10 ‘Best Places to Live’ in U.S., according to new ranking