Barbara Martin

October 5, 1926 — May 27, 2024

Olathe

Barbara Janice (Bishop) Martin entered the eternal presence of her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 27, 2024. She passed away peacefully at the age of 97 in her home in Olathe, Kansas. Throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Barbara was surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on October 5, 1926, to adoring parents in Columbus, Ohio. She happily retold the story of how she was the fastest runner at school in sixth grade. Barbara graduated from Columbus North High School and was a proud Buckeye, studying pre-law at Ohio State University. Until getting married in 1947, Barbara lived with her family at 288 Orchard Lane in Clintonville.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker who made everyday events special with her joyous spirit. She personified selflessness and lived to be an encouragement to others. She cherished her faith and described her personal relationship with the Lord Jesus as a “lifelong walk.” With a generous and hopeful look in her eye, Barbara always offered to share with others from her own plate or glass before partaking herself. No matter what she was doing, she always had time to listen when family or friends called for support.

“Mom” had the unique ability of making each of her three children feel like they were her favorite. Barbara was an avid card player, whether marathon games of 7-Up with family (where she was gently ruthless) or weekly connections with church friends where cards were accompanied by dessert. She loved playing board games like Sorry! with her kids and grandkids. Barbara was legendary for her backrubs, casseroles, and bedtime reading of stories.

Barbara met her husband John when she and a girlfriend kindly offered two strangers (including John) a ride in her car on a drizzly evening in Columbus. John was captivated by Barbara’s wavy auburn hair. They were married in 1947 and honeymooned in Cincinnati. Over the years, John affectionately referred to his beautiful bride as Babsie. In 2022, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. After moving to Overland Park, Kansas in 1974, Barbara and John became active members at Hillcrest Covenant Church in Prairie Village. For many years, they attended a couples Bible Study where John was the teacher. Barbara was a 37-year cancer survivor who enjoyed weekly lunch dates at Plaza III on the Country Club Plaza with her husband John during her year-long chemotherapy treatments in 1988. She often recounted her special closeness with the Lord during that difficult time.

“For my memorial service, don’t try to find things to say about me,” Barbara journaled on September 9, 1992, as she pondered her eventual funeral events. Her handwritten notes continued: “Just say I loved the Lord as long as I could remember. It was a lifelong walk. A hunger and thirst that was always there. Jesus never let me down. He walked with me, sustained me, gave me direction, loved me. He was my friend always. My deepest prayer in life is that my husband, children, friends would know Jesus intimately and be committed to Him unconditionally forever.”

Barbara will be warmly remembered by her husband, family, and friends as a dignified and kind-hearted woman, a prayer warrior full of grace and goodness (like her own mother). Barbara was a blessing to all.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 76 years, John R. Martin; her daughter Laurie (Martin) Andreas and her son-in-law Lloyd Andreas; eldest son Craig Martin; youngest son John Martin, Jr.; grandson Ryan Martin and his wife Kady Martin along with their two children (Barbara’s great grandchildren) Georgia Martin and Jack Martin. Predeceased family members include Barbara’s loving mother and father Florence and Ralph Bishop, respectively; her dear siblings, older brother Don Bishop and older sister Tracy (Bishop) Baker; her beloved grandson Bobby Martin.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Covenant Church Chapel on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:30 p.m. located at 8801 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66207. (Visitation for guests begins at 12:30 p.m.) Burial to follow at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.

Flowers appreciated, but otherwise, the family encourages donations to Kansas City Hospice House & Palliative Care.

