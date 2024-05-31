Since he first started playing baseball at the age of seven in Olathe, Kendall Diggs has always considered himself a good hitter. Now, the St. Thomas Aquinas High School graduate hopes to give the fifth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks a lift with his bat in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Razorbacks (43-14) are hosting the four-team NCAA Fayetteville Regional that also includes Kansas State, Southeast Missouri St. and Louisiana Tech. The opening weekend regional winner will advance to a Super Regional next weekend. If it’s the Razorbacks, they’ll host again.

Diggs has been in search of the batting stroke that allowed him to be the Razorbacks’ leading runs producer with a team-high 63 RBI as a sophomore last year. He batted .299 and scored 51 runs — the second most on the team — and earned a spot on the All-SEC second team.

But Diggs, an outfielder, hurt himself sliding into second base on earlier this month against Southeast Missouri in the Razorbacks’ last non-conference game of the year.

“My hand got caught on the bag and jammed up my shoulder a little bit,” said Diggs, who entered the NCAA tournament with a .227 average this year. “It’s lingered for awhile there off and on.”

Diggs’s most productive game of the month came two days after hurting his shoulder.

Against the second-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, Diggs went 2-for-5 with four RBIs. He produced two of the four runs on a single in the seventh when the Razorbacks rallied for six runs, their most productive inning on the SEC schedule this season.

But, since then, Diggs has gone just 4-for-24, a .167 average in that stretch, while occasionally hitting in the leadoff spot, different than the heart of the order he’s been accustomed to for most of the season.

In two games at the double-elimination SEC tournament, which Arkansas both lost, in Hoover, Alabama, Diggs batted from the leadoff spot in both games.

“(We’re) trying to get him going, get some at-bats. Always thinking about the future, which is now,” said Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn is also hoping to see a change in Diggs’s approach at the plate.

“His biggest thing is he’s got to swing the bat more,” said Van Horn. “He takes a lot of pitches and he knows that. I’d like to see him let it go every now and then earlier in the count.”

As a freshman, Diggs got a taste of playing in the 2022 College World Series in Omaha and teamed up with Robert Moore, the son of former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

Since Diggs’s days at St. Thomas Aquinas, he’s known Moore, who played prep baseball at Shawnee Mission East and was a Razorbacks junior in ’22, turning professional after that season. Moore is now in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system.

With a 33-3 home record this season, there are high expectations in Fayetteville. Van Horn got a sample of that last year when the Razorbacks were unable to advance to Omaha.

“If you don’t go to Omaha, you run into people in town who come up to you in the summer, ‘Man, you didn’t have a very good year, did you?’” said Van Horn.

In other words, no one will remember Diggs’s struggles at the plate this season if the Hogs advance in the tournament.