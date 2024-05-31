2 children, 1 adult injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Lenexa

Two children and one adult were transported to area hospitals following a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Lenexa and Olathe responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to the ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-435.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened at 2:11 p.m.

According to the online crash log, a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on I-35 when the driver suddenly changed lanes to exit to eastbound I-435.

Troopers say there were three adult women and three children in the vehicle.

“Vehicle 1 [Explorer] was driving too fast for the ramp, lost control and overturned into the ditch,” the crash log says.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters stated that two children were thrown from the SUV when it rolled over. The children, ages seven and 10, were wearing standard seat belts when the crash occurred.

Paramedics transported both children to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, in critical condition.

One adult, a 27-year-old woman, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The two other women and one other child were not transported by ambulance.

Police and Highway Patrol troopers had the ramp closed as they investigated the crash. The ramp reopened at about 3:30 p.m.