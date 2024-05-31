A Shawnee man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in the 2018 death of MeShon Cooper.

On Wednesday in Johnson County Court, Judge Timothy McCarthy handed down the 222-month sentence to Ronald Lee Kidwell, 53, for voluntary manslaughter, a level 3 felony.

Kansas statute defines voluntary manslaughter as knowingly killing a human being committed upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.

Originally charged with second-degree intentional murder, a level 1 felony, Kidwell reached a plea agreement to the lesser charge in January.

The victim was reported missing before her murder

Cooper, a 43-year-old mother of one, was reported missing on July 6, 2018.

The next day, her car was discovered with the keys still inside near 7th Street and Myrtle in Kansas City, Missouri.

On July 14, Shawnee Police found Cooper’s body inside of a home Kidwell had been living in at the 11400 block of West 69th Street.

Kidwell alleged that Cooper hit him in the hand in his home and he retaliated by fatally stabbing her, according to the Kansas City Star. Her body was later found in a garbage can in Kidwell’s garage.

Cooper’s family alleged it was a hate crime

Soon after Cooper’s body was found local media reported that the FBI’s Kansas City field office was investigating the killing as a possible hate crime.

Members of Cooper’s family, including his daughter, told the Kansas City Star at the time that Kidwell was a racist who would brag about his associations with white supremacist groups.

Following Kidwell’s plea agreement, a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office about the deal made no mention of any potential hate crimes investigation.

In a press release by Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe, they credited Kidwell’s prosecution to district attorneys Marissa Bell and Tyler Childress, with the assistance of the Shawnee Police Department, the Johnson County Crime Lab, the Lenexa Police Department, the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department, the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Crime Laboratory, and the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST).

