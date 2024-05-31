Shawnee Mission East student in running for Google Doodle contest

A Shawnee Mission East High School student beat out tens of thousands of submissions to be chosen to represent Kansas for a national Google Doodle contest.

Chosen as Kansas’s winning entry for the “Doodle for Google” contest, ninth-grader Grace Pei is one of 55 young artists in the running for a national honor.

Given the prompt of creating art for the theme of “My wish for the next 25 years…”, Pei focused on mental health and growth in her community.

“I thought I wanted to do something relating to finding a community,” she said.

The doodle took her about a week

While Pei entered submissions in previous years with no response, she said she was surprised to be picked to represent Kansas.

“I just think it’s a cool thing, and I’m glad to have this opportunity,” she said.

In her statement to Google for her piece, Pei wrote: “My wish for the next 25 years isn’t focused on tangible things, but rather the growth and mental well-being of individuals within their community. I hope that everyone can find someone that will be there to wipe away their tears, plant seeds of hope in them, and mend their brokenness.”

Pei’s win surprised her parents

Creating art since she was in the fifth grade, Pei said she’s still discovering her preferred method of expressing herself. Currently, she’s enjoying oil painting and creating digital art, like her Google Doodle.

“I’m probably still figuring out (my preferred media),” she said.

While her mother, Dani Alexander, knew she submitted art for the contest in past years, she didn’t see her winning submission until Google announced she won.

“(Grace) said ‘I want to enter’ and then, we talked through some ideas,” Dani said. “When she showed us, that was a surprise because I never talked about this with her. I brainstormed some ideas, but this was totally different, and she completed it by herself.”

Grace said she’s honored just to be nominated

While she and her family are hoping to garner more votes in the homestretch of the competition, Pei said she’s happy to get this far.

“I hope I eventually win, I guess,” she said laughing. “It’s OK if I don’t.”

To celebrate their achievements, Google sent each of the 55 students Google hardware and swag and held celebrations to showcase their artwork.

Her family is happy that Grace’s submission is a reflection of herself — humble, hopeful and selfless.

“I feel really blessed because I have her as a teenager. (She’s in the) ninth grade, and not like self-centered or selfish,” Dani said. “(She) thinks about other people, thinks about community and thinks about the healing and everything, so I’m really proud.”

How you can get involved

All 55 winners are in the running for national contest where five national finalists will be selected, with the winner receiving a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school or a nonprofit organization of their choice.

People can vote for Pei at the Doodle for Google contest site. Her submission is listed under Grades 8-9.