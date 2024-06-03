A message from Starlight: Get ready to STOMP at Starlight June 14-16!

Start the summer off with an evening at Starlight. The international percussion sensation, STOMP, will play three performances June 14-16.

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique. It’s an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.

As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!”

STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Join us for Band Night!

Join us June 15 for a special evening as we shine a spotlight on the vibrant and dynamic high school bands from our local community. Use promo code BAND to get your tickets for this special event and the show!

Tickets on Sale

Tickets to STOMP are available online at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.