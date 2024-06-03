JCCC Updates: 5 ways to Make the most of summer with JCCC

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

Make this summer unforgettable with fun-filled activities for the whole family at Johnson County Community College.

1. Dive into Hobbies with a Summer Youth Class

Encourage your kids to explore their interests through JCCC’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program. JCCC offers a variety of fun and interactive classes for children ages 5-18. From classes like Drone Adventures to Spa-tastic, JCCC offers something for every child’s interests. For more information, download the 2024 catalog.

Summer Youth courses start June 3 and run through August 2.

JCCC offers in-person, on-campus options for children entering grades 6-12.

JCCC also provides live online Summer Youth courses for children ages 8-14 through Black Rocket Productions.

Classes are held both morning and afternoon with a supervised lunch period in between.



2. Enjoy live music at Light Up the Lawn

Plan a family night out (or leave the kids at home) and enjoy some of the best live music Kansas City has to offer at JCCC. The Midwest Trust Center has announced dates and performances for Light Up the Lawn 2024, the annual free summer concert series. Performances include:

Mariachi Estrella on August 16 – A Kansas City favorite, Mariachi Estrella has performed at venues across the KC metro, including a historic halftime performance for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary mariachi music is guaranteed to have everyone dancing.

The Freedom Affair on August 23 – A female-fronted soul powerhouse trio inspired by the traditions of the genre’s past, with an enduring message that looks toward the future.

Marty Bush on August 30 – Hailing from the plains of eastern Kansas, Marty Bush is a torchbearer of the American songwriting tradition. His latest LP, “Cowboy Chords,” takes a bold step forward, channeling emotional honesty and unvarnished truth-telling into something uniquely his own.

All concerts start at 8:30 p.m. on the lawn of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the Johnson County Community College main campus. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. For more information, visit jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.

3. Get creative at the Nerman Museum

Stop the “I’m boreds” in their tracks this summer with a visit to the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Admission to the museum is always free. For hours and current exhibitions, visit nermanmuseum.org.

The Nerman will also offer Youth Art Classes all summer long. Students view and discuss works of art from the Nerman’s nationally acclaimed permanent collection and create original artwork in the museum’s studio classroom. Instructors teach basic techniques, principles of design, and critical thinking skills.

The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 to 7.

Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for children ages 8 to 11.

Classes are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.–noon and 2–4 p.m. for $149 per week.

To view upcoming courses and register for Youth Art Classes, visit jccc.edu/NermanYouth.

4. Spend a night out supporting education

Are you desperately in need of a girl’s night out or in search of a special date night activity? Look no further than these upcoming events hosted by the JCCC Foundation!

June 20 @ 4 p.m. – Summer Sips and Scholarships

Join the JCCC Foundation in June for its second annual Summer Sips and Scholarships social event on JCCC’s beautiful campus! Bring your friends and enjoy food and beverages prepared by the students of JCCC’s Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy, hear inspiring student stories, and learn how your donation supports JCCC students.

August 23 @ 6 p.m. – Harvest Dinner

Enjoy three mouthwatering courses crafted from fresh, flavorful produce from JCCC’s Open Petal Farm and other nearby producers. This year talented culinary creator and JCCC program graduate Chef Vincent Paredes from The Farmhouse KC will prepare the menu. This event sells out fast! Tickets go on sale June 3.4

5. Students stay ahead with JCCC’s Summer Session

If you have a high school or college student at home this summer, encourage them to keep their brain sharp in JCCC’s Summer Session.

JCCC students use summertime to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework. They can knock out a class (or two, or three) that they want to focus on, or they can pick up a couple of classes over the summer to free up time in their fall schedule for an elective.

Summer session is also the perfect time for area high school students and students who attend other colleges/universities to earn transferrable credits at JCCC’s low tuition rates. Students who have an active application thanks to College Now courses or summer classes can jump right to enrollment, and students who haven’t attended JCCC before need to follow the application steps to become a student first.

There are many benefits to taking summer classes at JCCC including flexible course delivery options and small class sizes that support personalized learning.

Today (June 3) is the first day of Summer Session, but students can enroll for a course on the first day it meets. Registration is still open for 4-week courses in July. If you need assistance, reach out to 913-469-3803 or registrar_office@jccc.edu.

Plan Your Summer with JCCC

For more information on these and other activities happening on campus this summer, visit jccc.edu/events.