The Shawnee City Council has given unanimous approval for a subdivision in the western side of the city to expand with more single-family lots.

On Tuesday, May 28, the city council voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to rezone 5.7 acres of land in the 7800 block of Monticello Road from agricultural to single-family as well as a preliminary plat.

The rezoned land will be used to create a single-family residential subdivision in the already-existing Bristol Highlands North neighborhood.

The subdivision will add more single-family lots

The proposed development will add six more single-family lots, one common tract of land, a public street, and other infrastructure to support the subdivision.

It expands the Bristol Highlands subdivision, a newer neighborhood built on more than 76.8 acres of undeveloped property in the 7900-8000 blocks of Monticello Road, close to Monticello Springs Park and the 3&2 Baseball Club’s west complex.

Because access is only available through Bristol Highlands North, the only viable option for development of the land is for it to be incorporated it into the subdivision, according to city documents.

The city council brought up updating Comprehensive Plan

Following a discussion about the comprehensive plan during an unrelated vote for a trucking facility in Shawnee, councilmembers brought it back up while talking about this rezoning request.

“We’re talking about rezoning a lot and we’re talking about the comprehensive plan,” Councilmember Kurt Knappen said. “We know that’s a living document that can change over time. Is there a given period during the year, an actual date, that we look at requests and update it?”

In response, Community Development Director Doug Allmon said city staff is looking at updating the comprehensive plan.

“I’m fine with this one. But if we decline one, the property owner has the right to sell as well,” Knappen responded. “So we need to get that updated as soon as you have time to do that.”

Councilmember Tony Gillette also voiced his support to update the comprehensive plan.

“For three years, we’ve been talking about taking another look at the comprehensive plan, we’ve been drug through the media for even bringing it up along the campaign trail,” he said. “So it’s evident that there are areas that the comprehensive plan just doesn’t fit and it’s not set in stone and does need a good review.”

What’s next

The applicant will be required to submit a Final Plat for approval prior to issuance of any building permits.

