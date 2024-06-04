Donna Jean Betow

December 19, 1934 — May 31, 2024

Overland Park

It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Donna Betow, a loving wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Donna passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31st. Donna is survived by sons: Noel (Kelly) and Mark (Sue) Betow, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. As we celebrate her life, let us remember the incredible person she was and the legacy she leaves behind.

Born on December 19, 1934, in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. Donna grew up on the family farm, went to Central State University in Oklahoma, where she studied to become a kindergarten teacher. Her plans changed; however, when she fell in love and married H. Lloyd Betow who was studying chemistry at the same university. They married in August 1954. After marrying, Lloyd joined the Army to avoid being drafted by the Navy. Donna stayed with him during his 2-year stint in the Army. Their first child, Noel, was born Killeen, Texas (11/1956) while Lloyd was stationed at Ft. Hood. The couple returned to Central State University where Lloyd completed his chemistry degree and Donna took care of Noel.

The family moved to the Cleveland, Ohio area for Lloyd’s first job and Mark joined the family in June 1960. Both parents disliked the cold and snowy winters in Cleveland and were happy to move to Calvert City, Kentucky. Larry, their third son, was born in May of 1965 (d. 2004). The family moved to Lawerence, Kansas, in August of 1970 where Lloyd went to the University of Kansas for his MBA. Donna took a job at the University and the family fell in love with the town and the Jayhawks. In August of 1975, the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where Lloyd went to work for Arco Chemical Company and Donna when to work for the Jenks Public School system advancing to the school’s Warehouse Supervisor.

While in high school, Donna played basketball and developed a love for sports. She was a big fan of the KU football and basketball teams. She tracked the progress and stats of KU basketball players that advanced to the NBA. She also, loved baseball, originally following the Cincinnati Reds with her mom as they followed Oklahoma born Johnny Bench. When she moved to Kansas City (2013), she became a big fan of the Royals.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Lucy Haffner; her husband, H. Lloyd Betow, her son Larry Betow and brother, Richard Haffner.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.