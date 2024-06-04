November 5, 2004 — May 23, 2024

Lenexa

Jack Leo Parsons of Lenexa, Ks passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, as the result of an automobile accident. Jack was only 19 years old. Our family is devastated by this loss. Jack was born on November 5, 2004, in Merriam, KS to Rebecca and Raymond.

As a young boy, Jack loved playing baseball and soccer with his friends. He was always smiling, always laughing, and loved making others happy. Jack was always a natural athlete and was on the football and wrestling team during his time at Shawnee Mission South High School.

Jack always had a curious mind and loved learning about the world around him and sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen. He felt most at peace in nature and spent his days off hiking and exploring.

Jack’s sudden death was a shock to everyone who knew him. He was happy, healthy, and had his whole life ahead of him. His death is a reminder that life is precious and can be taken from us at any time. Although only here a short time, Jack’s love for life and those around him left an indelible mark on the heart of friends and family alike.

Jack is survived by his mother, Rebecca Delaney; his sister, Kara Parsons; his brother, Anthony Southworth; his maternal grandmother, Lela Stansberry and her husband William Butler; his maternal grandfather, Vincent Di Maggio; his paternal grandmother, Karen Garrison; his paternal grandfather, Tim Parsons and his stepfather Alex Delaney.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.