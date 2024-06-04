Robert E. Heidenburg “Sweet Ol Bob”

October 30, 1928 — May 30, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Robert E. Heidenburg, Sr. of Overland Park, KS, affectionately known to all as “Sweet Ol Bob”, 95, passed away May 30th of complications from pneumonia. He was born October 30, 1928 to Charles and Grace Heidenburg of Buffalo, NY. Upon graduation from high school, Bob enlisted in the US Army near the end of WWII, stationed with the occupational troops in the European area. On July 2, 1949 he married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Heinrich, and began his railroad career as a clerk in the Traffic Department of the Southern Pacific Railroad in Buffalo, NY. In 1954 he was transferred to Boston, MA, then transferred to Louisville, KY in1968. His final promotion in November of 1975 took him to Kansas City as District Sales Manager where he retired in 1988 as General Manager of Business Development. He was very active with the Traffic & Transportation Association of KC where he was elected president in 1985 and, ultimately, Transportation Person of the Year in 1988. After retirement that year, Bob & Lorraine enjoyed many International trips, especially thru Europe, Asia, Alaska and the Far East. For 20 years they were fortunate to spend their winters in Florida.

Bob had two hobbies – baseball and golf. Between umpiring, supervising and serving as field manager, he worked at JoCo 3&2 for 40 years. In 2008, 3&2 recognized Bob with a plaque for his many years of service. In 2012, he was honored to attend the KC Royals game while seated in the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat at Kauffman Stadium. That same year he was featured in The Best of Times – Johnson County senior newspaper- for his many years of dedication to JoCo 3&2. In 2012 he established the Robert E. Heidenburg Umpire Scholarship Fund, to be awarded annually to a deserving umpire attending college or trade school. Bob was an ardent golfer, belonging to the Senior Golf Association for over 20 years – elected President in 2001. He was especially proud of his “Lucky 5 Holes in One”.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law Dale Heidenburg of Hamburg, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Lorraine, his children, Sue Baldridge (David) of Olathe, KS, Nancy Shain (Harold) of Georgetown, IN, Janet Williams (Bruce) of Port Charlotte, FL, Robert Heidenburg Jr. (Lisa) of Shawnee, KS, brother Donald Heidenburg of Hamburg, NY, sister Carol Simon of Port Orange, FL, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Sweet Ol Bob will be greatly missed and long remembered by his many friends and loving family. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request contributions to JoCo 3&2 or Olathe Hospice House.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.