December 10, 1963 — May 29, 2024

Mission

Sandra Kay Lucy, 60, Mission, Kansas passed away on May 29, 2024. Sandra was born on May 29, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

She was known for her infectious laughter that permeated the CLO/Goodlife Innovations household throughout her life.

Although she was intellectually disabled, Sandy enjoyed playing patty cake with others, thumbing through readers digest and zipping around her group home in her wheelchair.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence J. Lucy and her mother, Barbara G. Lucy. She is survived by her brother, Allan Lucy.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.